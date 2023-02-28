Carlson Capital L P Sells 2,000 Shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

About Lantern Pharma

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

