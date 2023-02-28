Carlson Capital L P Sells 1,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.06% of Brunswick worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.23.

BC stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

