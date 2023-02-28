Carlson Capital L P Increases Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.86% of MEI Pharma worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma



MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

