CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACNDF remained flat at C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of CapitaLand India Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.45 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About CapitaLand India Trust

CapitaLand India Trust is a property trust, which engages in owning income-producing real estate. It is involved in developing and acquiring land or uncompleted developments used as business parks. Its real estate portfolio includes International Tech Park Bangalore and Chennai, CyberVale, CyberPearl, aVance Hyderabad and Pune, and Arshiya Warehouses.

