Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $388.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $546.95.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

