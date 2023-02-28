Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 7,177 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.5 %

About Ryanair

Shares of RYAAY opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

