Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 2,013 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

