Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

AJG opened at $184.90 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,387 shares of company stock worth $1,058,771. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

