Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 412,400 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 690,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,715,202. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

