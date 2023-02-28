Capital International Ltd. CA Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $209.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average is $195.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

