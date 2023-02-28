Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $693.20 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.32.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

