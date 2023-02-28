Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,924,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,574 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,431.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,505.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

