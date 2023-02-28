Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 1,769 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Concentrix Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $205.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

