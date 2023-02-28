Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 41,179 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,803 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

