Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

