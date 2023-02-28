Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $8.14 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Denbury worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $2,141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 142.4% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 344,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 762.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Up 0.4 %

Denbury stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

