Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on March 20th

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 92.90 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 178.30 ($2.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 902.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,935.65 ($24,056.53). Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

