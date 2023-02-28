Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,908,717 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,739. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.