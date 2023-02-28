Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 54,745 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,745 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.19% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

