Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 54,922 Shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 129.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,173,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,050,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,645,000.

GFGD opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

