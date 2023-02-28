Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

