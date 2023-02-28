Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $13.06 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,845 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

