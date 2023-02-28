Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $12.32 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 145,343 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $125.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.