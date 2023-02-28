Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

LOW opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.