Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 46.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,483,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $479.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

