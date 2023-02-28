Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.
