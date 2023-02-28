Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,412,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.