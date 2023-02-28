Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.38.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

CAR.UN stock opened at C$49.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$55.99.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

