Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 82,104 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82,104 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.30% of TELUS worth $82,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after buying an additional 8,888,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS by 20.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after buying an additional 6,202,073 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after buying an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TELUS by 15.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TELUS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,731,000 after buying an additional 1,595,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS Increases Dividend

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

