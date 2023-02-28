Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $72.72 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

