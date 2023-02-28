Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $69.37 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 277.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,336 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.74. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $149.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.