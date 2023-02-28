Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $65.08 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.44% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $65,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after buying an additional 534,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

