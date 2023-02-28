Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $54,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

About Dollar Tree

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.