Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 225,608 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,608 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $40,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

