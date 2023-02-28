Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 192 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $296.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

