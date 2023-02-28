Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 116,308 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,308 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -405.31%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

