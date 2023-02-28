Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

