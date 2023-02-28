Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $29.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

