Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $1,575,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

