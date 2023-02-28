Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

