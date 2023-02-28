Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

