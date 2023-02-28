Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVKD) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 1st. Cadrenal Therapeutics had issued 1,400,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla.

