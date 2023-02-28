Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $52.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cactus traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.96. 345,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 558,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Down 4.4 %

Cactus Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

