Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 32,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Cable & Wireless Communications Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable & Wireless Communications (CWIXF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable & Wireless Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.