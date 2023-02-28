Caas Capital Management LP Sells 11,661 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TERN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 137,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

