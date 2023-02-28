Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 234,030 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 234,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $373.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

