Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.