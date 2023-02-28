C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,384 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASIX stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.