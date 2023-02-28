C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,084 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

PDCE stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,167 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,179.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,569,585. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

