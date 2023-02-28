C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,425 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13,500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $6,004,872. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.85 on Tuesday.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

